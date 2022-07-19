Camila Cabello on edge because of the paparazzi

The singer shared her fed up with the photographers who stalk her relentlessly, especially when she is at the beach.

Camila Cabello has a lot on the potato. Cuban-American singer, who will present his third album on TikTok tackled the attitude of the paparazzi in a long post published on Instagram Saturday, April 2, 2022. “Every time I go to the beach in Miami I am a victim of paparazzi. They photograph me every time I’m in a bikini and every time I feel super vulnerable,” the 25-year-old star began.

She conceded that she sometimes wore ‘too small’ bikinis: ‘But I didn’t care until I saw the pictures and the comments. It affected my self-confidence. Our society has become so accustomed to an image of what a healthy female body should look like. Which is absolutely not real for many of us. Photoshop, a restrictive diet, too much exercise and the choice of images make our bodies different from what they are in their natural form.

Do everything to look good

Camila wishes she could be like those women who accept their cellulite, their stretch marks, their small belly and their weight fluctuations. “I’m a single woman in her twenties and I want to feel good. But today, with my new bikini and lip gloss, I didn’t eat anything so I wouldn’t look bloated before I went to the ocean because I knew I was going to be paparazzed.” she cursed.

The singer did everything to look good: she stood up straight, didn’t breathe and barely smiled. “I knew where they were hiding and I didn’t let go. I didn’t relax and didn’t do what we’re all supposed to do when we’re out in nature. I tried hard to tell myself that they weren’t there, but I couldn’t. I have never had a worse time at the beach. I felt emptiness and sadness.