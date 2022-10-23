Camila Cabello on football, stage fright and the opening ceremony of the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final, presented by Pepsi® | UEFA Champions League

Multi-time GRAMMY® Award nominated singer-songwriter Camila Cabello performing at the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final Presented by Pepsi®.

Known for her hits Bam Bam, Señorita and Havana, the artist entered the scene a few minutes before the kick-off of the match, in Saint-Denis, near Paris.

Camila Cabello on the opening ceremony

I am very enthusiastic. A few hours ago I felt nervous, but now I’m really excited. I thought all of Europe was going to watch, it’s great. I mean what I like about football fans is the joy, the intensity and the passion.

I have always wanted to go to football matches. My dad is Mexican, I’m Latin, so football is part of our culture and we cheer on Mexico every time they play. So I always wanted to go to matches and I watch this TV program called Club de Cuervos, which is a Mexican series about football. We bring this same joy and this same passion, as well as this Mexican/Cuban culture, into our show.

Camila Cabello on football

Football is by far my favorite sport and I love going to matches. It’s the only sport I can watch understanding what’s going on. And it’s the only sport my family can really enjoy. I would not call myself a football fan compared to those who will be in the stands of the Stade de France, but I really like this sport.

Champions League final, Camila Cabello on stage

With my schedule, I find it difficult to go regularly, so I’m really excited to be there. I can do a very good imitation of what Latin commentators do: “Goooool! (Buuuuuut!)” I’ve watched a lot of games with my family, and sometimes we can get really excited.

Camila Cabello on her favorite team in the final

Both. I encourage them both. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in their shoes. You asked me if I was nervous – imagine them! They’ve worked very hard to get here, so I encourage them all. I hope there will be suspense. I don’t really like it when a team comes off quickly and it’s 3-0, it’s really hard for the other to catch up. But it will be one of those very close matches, which are decided at the last second or on penalties.

