Camila Cabello, on Instagram the declaration of love for Italy

Italy, I love you! The holiday in the Bel Paese seems to have done really well to Camila Cabello who wrote a sweet post on his page Instagram after spending a few days in Italy, where she told of feeling reborn after being overwhelmed by the timeless charm of Florence and Rome, which put her in contact with herself.

The former member of the Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello, last week she flew to Italy to discover our country. A journey this that seems to have affected more than expected the singer of Havana and Consequences who, before leaving the capital, wanted to write a long and sincere message to our country: “I feel I’m born again. Thank you Rome for your people, your food, your history, your open-air museum where I got lost. I love being surrounded by the world and its cultures, and there is nothing I love more. There are millions of lives out there and anytime we can go out and discover them by having a new experience” said Cabello, who we will soon see in the role of Cinderella, on her profile Instagram camila_cabello.

A true declaration of love of Camila Cabello on Instagram, the one dedicated to Italy, which continues:

“I made a spontaneous journey to one of my favorite places, Italy. I had always dreamed of going there but I had only been there for a few hours between promotional tours. My soul absolutely needed some fun. A fun that would not have contributed to my album, to my career, not a fun that would have been functional to my professional goals”

“I just wanted to live. I just wanted to be human. I just wanted to experience the art around me. I wanted to feel small in front of it. I had fun like never before. Thank you Italy!” concluded the 22-year-old who, for the first time in a very long time, took a break from everything and everyone to devote herself only and exclusively to herself, without thinking about anything else but to feel good and get back in touch with her deepest and truest self, putting aside (even if only momentarily) the Celebrity from millions of followers that fills the stadiums and churns out great successes (the song Havana by Camila Cabello it was the number one hit of 2018!). Yes, because as much as it can be super cool to be a pop star acclaimed, desired and admired by everyone, a bit of healthy normality never hurts.

