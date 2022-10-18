Camila Cabello only put herself on an app for 24 hours

Camila Cabello deleted a dating app after just 24 hours because of her first DM.

The ‘Havana’ singer – who split from ex Shawn Mendes in November 2021 – tried online dating but decided to give up the idea because she couldn’t perceive the “intentions ” people.

While appearing on the Drew Barrymore Show, she said, “I was on a dating app for, like, 24 hours and then I left.

“The first guy who DMed me was an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville.

Nashville and I was just like, I feel weird because somebody might be using me… You don’t know their intentions.”

The 25-year-old singer admitted she prefers a different method of making potential hookups.

She added, “When you’re just trying to make friends, you’re going to meet guys who are approved by your friends, which is awesome.”

Meanwhile, Camila recently admitted she wants to ‘reconnect’ with her Latino heritage by embracing the great family occasions her own parents and grandparents grew up with, and hopes to provide her own children with similar experiences one day. .

She explains: “My mother always talks about December 24 in Cuba. Everyone came to our house, friends and family, it was a house full of people. My grandmother cooked the beans and my grandfather the pork. .

“In Mexico, I have a lot of cousins, uncles and aunts and this whole house full of people and food.

“We came to the United States and it was just me and my mother at first, then me, my mother, my father and my sister, and little by little my grandfather and my grandmother arrived.

“I was on ‘The X Factor’ at that age. We had a very different experience than my mom and dad. I want to recreate this for my family, maybe with my children in the future.

“Now I want to go to Miami and say to my family who are over there ‘Come here’ and reconnect with that, with the others because I miss something that I didn’t have and that I couldn’t live. fully.

“I wanted to recreate it on this album, literally with my family, because it resonates with me on so many levels. I want a house full of noise and people.”