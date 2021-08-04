News

Camila Cabello posted a new photo with Shawn Mendes after months

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements










23 October 2020




















Camila Cabello she is finally back to let us take a look at the relationship with Shawn Mendes!

After months of not showing up together, the 23-year-old singer posted a very tender photo in which she “climbs” on her boyfriend exchanging a hug.

View this post on Instagram

heheheheheh

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on:

Heheheheheh” he simply wrote in the caption of the shot.

The fact that they hadn’t seen each other together for a while had started rumors about the possibility that they might have broken up. Camila Cabello had denied the breakup in late September, supporting Shawn Mendes in his new work “Wonder”.

Then the 22-year-old had explained that they had been away for a month and a half because of work commitments: he was writing new music in California while she was shooting the film Cinderella in the United Kingdom.

They met in early October and currently they live at the home of the artist of “Havana” in Los Angeles.



Shawn Mendes took the photo in which Camila Cabello showed that she had cut short hair for the first time: look at it here!

ph: getty images











Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

224
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
221
News

Angelina Jolie: birthday with blond hair and special effects
205
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
205
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
187
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
183
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
159
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
143
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
138
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
136
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
To Top