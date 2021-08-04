Camila Cabello posted a new photo with Shawn Mendes after months

Camila Cabello she is finally back to let us take a look at the relationship with Shawn Mendes!

After months of not showing up together, the 23-year-old singer posted a very tender photo in which she “climbs” on her boyfriend exchanging a hug.

View this post on Instagram heheheheheh A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on: Oct 22, 2020 at 10:39 am PDT

“Heheheheheh” he simply wrote in the caption of the shot.

The fact that they hadn’t seen each other together for a while had started rumors about the possibility that they might have broken up. Camila Cabello had denied the breakup in late September, supporting Shawn Mendes in his new work “Wonder”.

Then the 22-year-old had explained that they had been away for a month and a half because of work commitments: he was writing new music in California while she was shooting the film Cinderella in the United Kingdom.

They met in early October and currently they live at the home of the artist of “Havana” in Los Angeles.







