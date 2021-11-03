Camila Cabello presented the mariachi version of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” | celebrity | nndc

singer Camila Cabello Festive year-end music played and premiered on Amazon Music the Christmas song “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” which was printed by a Mexican company thanks to Mariachi’s voice, the platform reported. musical Wednesday.

“I’ve traveled a lot since I started working at the age of 15, so I chose to record this original Amazon song because I’ve always wanted to go home to Miami with my family for Christmas.”The Cuban American, whose father was born in Mexico, said in a note.

“It’s really very special and sacred”, He added about merging playlists at Christmas, a “magical time of the year”.

The music platform today announced the release of original songs and versions of Christmas classics, as part of the Amazon Original Series, which also includes the song “Carta Navideña”, composed by Panamanian Sech, as well as a version of “Last Christmas” of the Mexican Trio. From Pop Rock Rick.

Marcus Witt and his daughter, Elena Witt-Guerra, wrote a “Spanglish” version of “Santa la Noche (O Holy Night)”, while Spanish band La Oreja de Van Gogh joins this remake series with a version by “Blanca Navidad”. “.

The platform highlights the Mexican participation of singers Maria Leon, Patti Canto and Maria Jose in a new interpretation of “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, written by the American Mariah Carey, which will be released on November 19th.

Amazon Music has also produced a series of Christmas playlists featuring artists from several decades, including “Fluent Holidays”, aimed at “fans who navigate fluently across cultures, with Christmas songs in English, Spanish and bilingual”.

The list includes new Amazon Original songs, as well as songs by Sebastián Yatra and Katy Perry, among others. Ryan Reddington, Amazon Music’s vice president of music industry, noted that the new Amazon Originals, which also includes songs by Summer Walker, George Ezra and Dan + Shay, “offers a contemporary look at family favorite songs.”

In fact, in the last three years, the 25 Amazon Originals (published on the occasion of the holidays), by artists such as Katy Perry, John Legend and Justin Bieber, have surpassed 750 million copies worldwide.He added.

Recommended video

These are the November previews on Netflix

The streaming platform has announced its new releases with the highly anticipated “Red Alert” film starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds and the third season of “Narcos: Mexico”. (Source: Netflix Latin America)