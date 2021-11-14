Camila Cabello receives a special gift from her friend Taylor Swift: the post on Instagram

The American singer-songwriter to celebrate the release of her new album “Red” gives a red scarf to her closest friends.

Christmas has not yet arrived but some beautiful and warm red scarves are already on the way for some people. It is the ingenious idea of ​​the American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who, to celebrate (and advertise) the release of his new album “Red“, She decides to give a stylish red scarf to her dearest celebrity friends.

Above all, the Cuban friend and artist rejoices in the gift Camila Cabello, who has also become a famous singer-songwriter worldwide. The pop star posted a series of snaps on Instagram proudly wearing her winter accessory. In the caption he thanks his dear friend: “Taylor thanks for the red scarf !! Have a good day in the red, the season of comfort has arrived! “.

The post was published just a day ago, but it has already surpassed 2 million likes. What to say, Taylor Swift has hit the mark. We remember that between the two singers there has been a special friendship for some years. Here is what Camila had told Cosmopolitan in 2018 (the statements are revealed by Bluewin): “We met four years ago at the MTV VMAs. I approached her and Lorde to tell them how much I admire them and we’ve been friends ever since. Taylor is one of the people who inspired me to start writing songs. I really love her. She is a fantastic friend, very present“.

Here you can see Camila’s post on Instagram