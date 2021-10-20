Camila Cabello releases ‘Havana’ live version: the records of the hit

To celebrate 1 billion streaming listening on Spotify, Camila Cabello released the live version of her smash hit “Havana”. The song, released for the first time on August 3, 2017, in collaboration with Young Thug, obtained over a billion streaming on Spotify in just under a year, totaling a record to celebrate for the pop star.

A celebratory release

To celebrate 1 billion Spotify streaming, Camila Cabello therefore releases “Havana” in a live version, recorded directly from her London show. The song is already available, of course, on Spotify, and the announcement came a few days ago through the star’s official Twitter profile: “To celebrate 1 billion streaming, I decided to release the live version of my song, one of my you prefer to sing live, which never gets old ».

“Havana” is the most famous single from Cabello’s debut album, “Camila”, released on September 8, 2017. Dedicated to Havana, the capital of Cuba, the song was written by Camila Cabello herself in collaboration with Brittany Hazzard, Ali Tamposi, Brian Lee, Andrew Watt, Pharrell Williams, Jeffrey Lamar Williams, Adam Feeney and Louis Bell. The song received such an exaggerated success that it immediately turned into a super hit: the song reached the top of the worldwide iTunes charts for 73 weeks in a row and reached the record of 1 billion streaming on Spotify, an unprecedented success. for a female solo singer.

The hit reached the number one position in the UK and US charts, and in Italy it climbed to second position, earning 3 FIMI Platinum discs with over 150,000 sales. “Havana” was also nominated in the “Favorite Music Video 2018” category for the American Music Awards. Even on YouTube, the video has achieved great success, exceeding 680 million views.

A year of great successes

Camila Cabello, class of ’97, was born in Cojìmar, Cuba. She lived between Havana and Mexico City throughout her childhood before moving to Miami when she was 6 years old. There she attended school until 2012, when for reasons due to her career she abandoned her studies and devoted herself body and soul to her music. Camila Cabello had her first taste of popularity with “The X Factor USA”, where she was eliminated and then tried again with Fifth Harmony, with whom she immediately signed a record deal. In 2016 he decided to pursue his solo career again, thanks to the 2015 song with Shawn Mendes “I Know What You Did Last Summer” which was a great success. In October 2016, Cabello’s name continued to climb the charts thanks to Machine Gun Kelly and the single “Bad Things”. The star also collaborated on the creation of “Hey Ma”, a song included in the soundtrack of “Fast & Furious 8”. On February 27, 2018, “Made in Miami”, the documentary on the life of the singer, a few months after her great debut album, “Camila”, was released on YouTube.