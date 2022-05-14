Camila Cabello releases her new album “Familia” and the music video for “psychofreak”

Camila Cabello is back with her new album, the expected “Familia”, and for the occasion, she unveils a brand new clip, that of the track “Psychofreak”. Alex tells you everything.

Camila Cabello: the music video for “Psychofreak” feat. Willow is to be seen on Alex!

After offering fans his collaboration with Ed Sheeran: “ Bam Bam »Camila Cabello is back on the air with the single ” Psychofreak » featuring Willow but especially with the entirety of his new album, ” Family“. The interpreter of Havana » come back in great shape and unveils a sincere, intimate opus that is definitely rocked by Latin rhythms. This new musical gesture by Cabello is a celebration of the people she loves (by the way, in the song “ Psychofreak“, she even talks about the Fifth Harmony, a first) and who surrounds her. This 3rd album is a work of sensitive and dancing introspection. The combination may surprise but works wonderfully here. It would be a shame to deprive yourself.

Camila Cabello: when is the “Familia Tour”? In 2022? In 2023?

Now that Camila Cabello’s new album is available, streaming and in stores, fans are waiting for news of her tour. While her ex Shawn Mendes has already announced his arrival in France and Europe, Camila Cabello, she takes her time to unveil her comeback on the stages. It is therefore to be hoped that with the release of ” Family », she takes the opportunity to announce (soon) also her world tour and her concerts for the end of 2022 or even 2023. Fans can’t wait to see her live!

In the meantime, Alex presents the clip of ” Psychofreak by Camila Cabello feat. Willow: