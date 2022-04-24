Camila Cabello remembers when she crossed the border between Mexico and the United States

credit:Bang Showbiz

Just as millions of migrants have done, Cuban singer and actress Camila Cabello knows perfectly well what it means to leave her family and embark on a path to improve living conditions in a different country.

For this reason, the interpreter of ‘Bam Bam’ does not forget her roots, which she tried to portray in her new record material ‘Familia’.

Now, the 25-year-old interpreter who has managed to build a successful career in the middle of the show, recently recalled the moment when at the age of 7 she had to leave her country and cross the border between Mexico and the United States.

“My mom crossed the Mexican border with me when I was 7 years old. We had to leave my dad. She only had a few clothes in a backpack, basically no money, she didn’t speak English,” revealed the artist in the Carpool Karaoke del program ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ this week.

The Cuban, who was born in Havana in 1995, moved to Mexico when she was only five years old, due to the nationality of her father, who is Mexican. However, two years later, she had to cross the border with her Cuban mother and take advantage of the dry foot / wet foot immigration policy that the United States had in force towards the citizens of the Island at the time.

Later, the ‘Cinderella’ star detailed, her father caught up with them: “My dad literally swam across the river [Bravo]”, said.

Among the details, Camila Cabello assured that her family told her that they were going to Disney, so she only took her diary and a toy with her.

This is not the first time that Cabello talks about that episode in her life. She previously said in an interview with Popsugar Latina magazine that until now she realizes the danger and fear that her parents surely felt back then.

“I didn’t realize it then, but now I am aware. I think about the fear that both of them had to go through,” he said. “We decided to start from scratch, with a couple of hundred dollars, the clothes on our backs, no relatives in America, and no idea what was going to happen the next day.”