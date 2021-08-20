Camila Cabello responds to body shamers who criticize her “cellulite” on Instagram

Camila Cabello she wants you to know that nothing in the world will make her feel ashamed of her body, and that neither should you. The gorgeous pop star posted a long self-acceptance message on her Instagram Stories, where she doesn’t really send them to tell body shamers, who recently “criticized her for her” cellulite “, perhaps better to say”alleged cellulite“because if Camila has cellulite then we have to run to the ophthalmologist for an urgent vision check, that is, we never noticed it. The singer of” Señorita “criticizes the current distorted vision of what the body of a woman and encourages his followers to love their appearance as it is, no ifs and buts.

Here is the IG Story, taken from a fan account:

As Camila recounts in the long post, he was looking for a photo to post to celebrate the second anniversary of his fabulous “Havana” – a milestone in his career that he rightly wanted to commemorate – when he was came across some comments that mortified her body:

“Honestly, at first I felt super insecure just IMAGINING what these images must have been like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I did not pull in the stomach!“, he wrote, “But then I realized that … obviously there are bad photos, obviously there are bad shots, my body is not made of rock, or all of muscle, for what it matters. But the saddest part is that girls grow up in a photo-retouched world is that they seek perfection that is not real“.

via GIPHY

Loading... Advertisements

With her latest Insta Story, Camila sends a clear and important message: our bodies are ours and we owe no one an explanation – or excuses – for our appearance. The singer-songwriter concluded her post with a passionate exhortation, to remove the blinders when we look at a woman’s body:

“I’m writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media. They constantly see retouched photos, edited images and think it’s reality, and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing flawless bodies and skin, and suddenly they think it’s the norm. It is not. It’s false. AND THE FALSE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body. Girls, cellulite is normal. Fat is normal. It is beautiful and natural. I will not buy your bitches today !!!! Not today, satan. And I don’t hope you either. ❤️ “.

Brava, Cami!

ph. getty images