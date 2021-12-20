Camila Cabello returns to Instagram after the breakup, a friend: “She is reborn”

Last Thursday one of the most beautiful and sweetest couples in the star system broke up. Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello announced the end of their love story in a joint statement shared in their respective Instagram Stories, the same in which they stated that they will remain best friends. But if the first rumors spoke of a decision taken together, apparently things would not be so. In fact, a source appears to have revealed a People that the handsome Canadian would say goodbye to his girlfriend, after more than two years together, and that the bond between the pop stars hasn’t stood the test of time.

A friend of the couple revealed that it was he who left her: “Shawn Mendes took the lead. He said the relationship was wears out, she was no longer what she once was and she was no longer as happy as she used to be. According to the singer, their relationship had run its course and was not going in the right direction. Camila was very upset about the separation. When he told her he would rather remain his friend, she was left speechless. It was really difficult, the first few days she wasn’t great, but then she spent a lot of time with friends and kept busy. All her loved ones support her and now she feels reborn“.

The latest social movements confirm. The Cuban singer posted photos on her Instagram profile in which she looks more radiant than ever in a look all new and sparkling: satin dress with ruffle sleeves and plunging neckline, shiny and glittery makeup and mint hair, which take up the whole outfit. The two artists, on the other hand, announcing the breakup a few days ago, stressed that between them “mutual love as human beings is stronger than ever” and that they want to continue to “be best friends”. So here she is Camila, ready to live her new single life.

First longtime friends, they started dating in 2019 and often shared tender moments with them. Between romantic walks in their neighborhood and intimate videos posted on social media, they also spent quarantine together in Miami, a quality time, which according to Mendes would have brought them closer. “I don’t know why, but I just know it is,” Mendes said about why Cabello was “His person”. “I think your person really has to be yours best friend, and has been for so many years now. He’s diving so boldly into love, and he really taught me what it means to be vulnerable, honest and sincere in a relationship ”are just some of the sweet words reserved for the now ex-girlfriend over the past few months. We have not yet recovered from this breakup, because together they were really sweet but unfortunately it went like this, but never say never.