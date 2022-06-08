Camila Cabello revealed her abdomen and cellulite with a bikini, after her presentation in the UEFA Champions League: photos | Famous

Throughout her career, Camila Cabello has been open with her fans and the media about her body insecurities.

Last April, for example, the former member of Fifth Harmony reported on her Instagram account that the photographs that the paparazzi take of her on the beach often make her feel “vulnerable and unprepared”, as they are often criticized down to the last detail in networks. social.

In the same message, she explained that when invasive thoughts come to her mind, she turns to intuitive eating podcasts and follows women on social media who accept their cellulite, stretch marks, bellies, weight fluctuations, and more.

In addition, he admitted that he tried to “look better” in the paparazzi photographs by eating little and squeezing his stomach so much that it hurt to end up wondering:

“Who am I trying to look attractive to and really attractive to myself if I can’t relax, have fun and play on a beautiful day at the beach?”

Apparently, the singer has worked on this aspect of her life and career, since on June 5 she was photographed wearing a mini swimsuit and showing off her figure.

Camila Cabello embraced her curves and cellulite by wearing a bikini

A week after having entertained the opening show of the UEFA Champions League in Paris, the singer took a few days of vacation in Italy. She has let it be seen with photos and videos on her social networks.

In the middle of her time in the European country, she was captured by the paparazzi in her most natural side: splashing with her friends in a lake. During her vacation, she wore a skimpy orange bikini, with a triangle style.

In the photos, it can be seen that Camila Cabello was not worried about showing her abdomen or her cellulite and, instead, focused entirely on sharing laughter with her companions.

Already in July 2021, the interpreter of ‘Bam bam’ had sent a ‘body positive’ message about it. At that time, she was photographed by paparazzi while she was running through the streets of Los Angeles and some of the comments on social networks pointed to the appearance of her abdomen, for which she expressed on her TikTok account:

“I was wearing a top that shows my belly and I wasn’t putting it in… because I was running and existing as a normal person (…) and I reminded myself ‘being at war with your body is old fashion.’ I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I have to do. We are real women, with curves, cellulite, stretch marks and fat.