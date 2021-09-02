Camila Cabello revealed that Shawn Mendes talks in his sleep (and with his eyes open)

Camila Cabello started the promotional tour of her adventure as an actress, but there is also room for some curiosities from her personal life!

The 24-year-old star was a guest in James Corden’s living room to present Cinderella and he talked about the fact that, once the commitments around the film are done, he will leave Los Angeles and return home to You love me.

Miami is the city where you are Shawn Mendes they went through much of the lockdown and right there Camila experienced that boyfriend speak in sleep!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at the 2019 MTV VMAs – getty images

He explained that Shawn “he always talked about sleep“but what”much more happened during the pandemic“, also because it was easy to notice since they slept together every night and given the fact that she usually falls asleep after him:”Maybe I’m reading something and he starts talking while he sleeps, scaring me to death“.

At this point he revealed a sentence: “He says like, ‘Baby … this … is … so … nice …’. And then go back to sleep. This is the first thing he ever said while he was sleeping“.

“And I thought: ‘Thank you, I’m not doing anything right now but thank you – joked Camila Cabello, very nice as always – He says random things like this, but can you imagine someone opening their eyes and looking at you, but you know they are sleeping ?! Can you imagine the terror? It is terrifying“.

Watch this moment and the rest of the interview here:

Both Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will perform at the MTV VMA 2021, held on September 12 in New York: go here to find out more and discover the other performers!

ph: getty images