Camila Cabello reveals COVID-19 diagnosis while dancing with DayQuil

Camila Cabello announced that she had contracted COVID-19 with a smiley, dance-filled video shared on TikTok this week.

The singer filmed herself in bed while doing moves to Pitbull’s “Watagatapitusberry (Remix)” – with a bottle of DayQuil, a menthol vapor rub and cough drops as props.

“I got the rona,” captioned Cabello, 25.

Many TikTok users took to the comments section to send her best wishes, while others weighed in on her good mood.

“I could never be this energetic when I’m sick like this,” wrote one user, with another adding, “Think you got a false positive sis😂.”

A third person commented: “Well at least you have [a] great sense of humor about it and don’t let it get you down.. blessings ☝🙏🤣😂🤪😉🤙.”

Later, posting the energetic video to her Instagram Story, the “Havana” singer wrote, “If you have rona and still living it in isolation, make some f-kin noise.”

Cabello has been open with fans about medical issues in the past, including her mental health issues.

“There are varying degrees to which people have mental health issues, but I think whether it’s life changing or saving lives, when you bottle that bullshit up and pretend it eats away at your health,” a- she declared. Rolling Stone in May.

“Talking about things I’ve been through that I’ve never talked about before has really healed me,” she continued. “It made me so much more open and vulnerable in my friendships, then in my performances, then in my interviews. It had this domino effect on every other area of ​​my life.