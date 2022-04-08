Camila Cabello Reveals Her Struggle With ‘Crippling’ Anxiety

Camila Cabello speaks after criticism about her body 0:41

(CNN) — Singer and actress Camila Cabello has opened up about the “crippling” anxiety she felt while making her new album, “Familia.”

In an interview with People, Cabello described it as “the worst state of mental health.”

“I was terribly anxious… I took a break at the beginning of the pandemic. I started doing therapy trying to feel better,” she said.

The problems she had will be evident on her next album, the 25-year-old said.

“I just spewed words into a microphone in the form of a melody. There really is nothing more personal than that. It was a stream of consciousness,” he said.

She’s better now, and she attributes it to her vulnerability and efforts to heal.

“There’s a sense of confidence in myself that I feel like I didn’t have before, because I was so anxious all the time,” she told People. “I really feel like I’m living my truth and I’m telling my truth.”

Cabello and her boyfriend of two years, singer Shawn Mendes, split in November. It’s unclear if her new album will address that relationship.

The three-time Grammy Award nominee has not left her vulnerabilities out of social networks. Last year, she posted a TikTok in which she encouraged women to embrace their natural bodies. Last week, she shared her body image issues on Instagram.

“Family” will premiere on Friday.