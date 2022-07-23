Camila Cabello reveals to have contracted the Covid-19

Camila Cabello – 2022 Power Of Women New York Event – Arrivals – Getty

Camila Cabello tested positive for Covid-19. The star made the revelation on TikTok, sharing a video in which she dances around her bedroom and pretends to use her remote as a microphone to Pitbull’s track “Watagatapitusberry.” She also shows the syrup she uses to cure the virus.

She wrote in caption: “I have the rona”.

On Instagram, the star added with humor: “If you have rona and you always have to isolate yourself, make some noise”.

Besides, the star recently admitted that she is in no rush to find love again.

The singer split from Shawn Mendes last November and now insists she wants to make new friends and enjoy the friend. If a friendship were to evolve into a romance, the star would welcome this surprise with open arms.

The ‘Don’t go yet’ singer told Cosmopolitan, “I don’t think about it too much. I just want to make friends and I’ve made some really good friends this year…if anything happens product, so it will be cool, but I don’t put any pressure on myself. Before I was like “Yes love, my god love” and now I just want to enjoy. I just want to live my life and have beautiful friendships. If something comes out of it, then great.”