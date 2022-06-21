Entertainment

Camila Cabello Says Goodbye to Her Brown Hair, and It’s a WHOLE Change

Camila Cabello is known for her long natural brown hair, which she has worn for many years.

• Read also: The 8 hottest color trends for summer 2022

Her personal style just changed, however, because the Latin entertainer succumbed to the urge to bleach her mane for the hot season!

Indeed, the 25-year-old young woman has kept her lengths, while making them a few tones paler. Her hair now takes on honey highlights, which go beautifully with the singer’s warm complexion.

“Honey”, Camila simply wrote as a caption, in order to present this new mane to its subscribers.

The former Fifth Harmony member isn’t the only star to go blonde for the hot season: Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Emma Chamberlain are just a few of the many public figures who’ve said yes to blonde for this season. summer.

• Read also: The most popular coloring of the summer may surprise you

Survey

So, do you prefer Camila brunette or blonde?

Blonde “have more fun”!

Brunette “all the way”!

WATCH: 4 ways to curl your hair without using heat

Source link

