Camila Cabello Says Goodbye to Her Brown Hair, and It’s a WHOLE Change

Camila Cabello is known for her long natural brown hair, which she has worn for many years.

Her personal style just changed, however, because the Latin entertainer succumbed to the urge to bleach her mane for the hot season!

Indeed, the 25-year-old young woman has kept her lengths, while making them a few tones paler. Her hair now takes on honey highlights, which go beautifully with the singer’s warm complexion.

“Honey”, Camila simply wrote as a caption, in order to present this new mane to its subscribers.

The former Fifth Harmony member isn’t the only star to go blonde for the hot season: Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Emma Chamberlain are just a few of the many public figures who’ve said yes to blonde for this season. summer.

