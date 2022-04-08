Camila Cabello Says She ‘Don’t Blame’ 5H Girls for How ‘Things Happened’ in Willow Smith Collab E! News UK

Camila Cabello’s new album is here, so it’s time to get freaky. Camila goes completely “psycho” with Willow’s help in her new video for “PsychoFreak,” and she also references Fifth Harmony on the track.

Are you ready to go a little crazy? Camila Cabello baptized the release of his new album, Familywith a music video for “PsychoFreak”, his collaboration with a rising star of alternative/rock music willow. In the visual, which arrived on April 8, Camila, 25, and Willow, 21, unleashed their inner David Lynch meets Alice in Wonderland. Meanwhile, Camila sings her passage with Fifth Harmony in some lyrics of the song. “Everyone says they miss the old me, I’ve been on this ride since I was 15, I don’t blame the girls for how it went,” she sings.

In an interview posted on April 7, Camila confirmed that the lyrics were about her former bandmates. Camila left the group at the end of 2016, then the other four members announced an indefinite hiatus in 2018. Although there was tension at first, Camila said she was now in a “good place” with the other girls.

“Psychofreak” arrives with his new album, Family. “It’s been a journey for me in terms of actually using relationships, other people, interconnectedness and interbeing to really get to my most stable, honest and true self. Camilla said. Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 following the release of the album’s second single, “Bam Bam” ft. Ed Sheeran. “And that’s why this album is called Family“, Camila said, “because I just feel like these relationships and this intimacy between my collaborators and the friends I have made along the way have really taken me from a shitty place to a great place. And I couldn’t be more proud of this album. I mean, I feel like everyone is saying that, but I really think this is my best album so far.

Meanwhile, Willow continues her journey as the next bright alternate star. In 2021, she comes out lately I feel EVERYTHING, his fourth solo album and the first significant departure from his earlier R&B/hip-hop sound. Powered by the energetic “transparentsoul” and featuring guest appearances from the album’s producer Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne, Cherry Glazerr, Tierra Whack and from Calpurnia Ayla Telser Mabe. The album reached #46 in the US Billboard graphics, and established Willow as the emo-punk voice of his generation. In 2021, Willow – as part of anxietythe group that understands it and Tyler Cole – released “Meet Me at out Spot,” a Gold-certified single that flirted with the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100.

This year, Willow was on the air thanks to Machine Gun Kelly “emo girl”, the first single from her Billboard 200 track album, General public sale. Willow went “screamo” with her song “Purge.” Released on April 1, the song (and the music video Willow shot herself) featured a collaborator Siickbrain. The video is a sexually charged affair that matches the song’s unabashed aggression. Willow and Siickbrain spin on a car, kiss in the backseat, smoke, and cause a two-man riot.