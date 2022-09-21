Camila Cabello says ‘The Voice’ is ‘rigged’ after 19-year-old sang ‘Don’t Speak’

ads

NBC Alyssa Witrado “The Voice”

Teen Alyssa Witrado took a chance on blind auditions for season 22 of ‘The Voice’, choosing to sing a trainer’s most iconic song to give her a shot at running the trainers .

Witrado performed Gwen Stefani’s hit “Don’t Speak” for coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend, and she wowed them, earning a chair trick.

The 19-year-old from Fresno, California knew she was taking a risk.

“My mom used to sing for me when I was a kid, and I think that’s why I’m so into music,” she explained. “My family is everything to me. »

She added that her parents divorced when she was 9, which was hard on her.

“I became more protected, I started to be alone a lot,” she said of this time in her life, adding that sometimes she didn’t know what to do or who to talk to, so she snuggled up. is oriented towards music. “It made me feel so much better about life. So, being here, I am most grateful for this opportunity.

Ahead of her audition, Witrado said she hoped she could do the song justice.

“Gwen is so special to me in my heart, just like Camila,” she said before taking the stage.

Stefani and Cabello were excited as soon as they heard the first notes of the song, and they both turned around after the first words.

Shelton could also be seen singing along with the song, although he and Legend did not return for the artist.

“I feel like it’s rigged!” Cabello quipped after the song ended.

The legend called Witrado “amazing”.

“I want you to be happy but I turned around first, I love the song choice, I love that you sang it like you did,” Cabello shared. “I feel like we both have the same musical tastes. We both love Gwen Stefani.

Stefani shared, “Alyssa, it was so surreal to me. It’s a really weird song, and it’s hard to pick it up… It really sounded so good. And what I love about you is your energy.

Witrado ended up choosing Stefani as a coach.

“I’ve heard a million people try [singing ‘Don’t Speak’ on ‘The Voice’], but it still feels like they’re putting on the wrong clothes,” Stefani said. “But for her, it was going really well. »

The teenage singer was very excited to be part of Stefani’s team.

“I can’t even breathe right now, I don’t know what’s going on,” she said after her audition.

Stefani thought Witrado sang better than she could

In a tweet after the performance aired, Stefani shared that she thought Witrado might be better than her at singing “Don’t Speak.”

“Hmmm I think @witrado_lyssa may have just sung my song better than me,” she tweeted. “Welcome to #TeamGwen. »

Fans responded to let Stefani know they support Witrado.

“I loved her sm omg and I support her,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote: “It was a great performance and Alyssa’s version, which was very cool. »

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

