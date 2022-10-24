Camila Cabello sets her pace

Driven by the global success of the title Havanain duet with Young Thug, the first solo album of the former member of the group Fifth Harmony, Camilla (2018), allows the singer to make a name for herself on the pop and Latin pop scene. Despite this triumphant start to her career, Camila Cabello’s second album struggles to convince. Pop mastered but without taking the risk of Romance (2019) thus already runs the risk of becoming weary.

The first single from Family, Don’t Go Yet, has already accumulated more than 330 million plays worldwide. As for the singer’s duet with Ed Sheeran, Bam Bam, it won more than 100 million listens. Promising, these two successes had further increased expectations around Camila Cabello’s third album. And it must be recognized: Family keeps its promises.

Camila Cabello finally takes the risk of renewal, in this album firmly based on the Cuban and Mexican origins of the singer. Honest and joyful album, Family even takes the commercially risky bet of alternating between the English and Spanish languages. The page of somewhat easy pop is thus definitively turned, while each title of this new album is thought of as an artistic proposal in its own right.

Between deep texts and catchy rhythms, Family evokes both anxiety and impediment – ​​in Psychofreakin duet with Willow – that self-sabotage and paranoia, in No Doubt. As for the title Hasta los Dientes, entirely in Spanish and in duet with Maria Baccera, it reveals a personality plagued by doubts. Intimate and introspective, Family also evokes – it seemed inevitable – the relationship of the singer with Shawn Mendes, in Quiet and Boys Don’t Cry. Fourth collaboration of the album, the title Lola, with Yotuel, is a total success; a haunting tale of sexism, poverty and corruption.

Family thus allows Camila Cabello to confirm her status as an international pop star, as well as managing to define and impose the singer’s own identity.

Family, by Camila Cabello (Epic Records). 12 titles. Available since 08/04/2022.