Camila Cabello shares the impact of femininity and compassion on her career

Proud to be a woman! Camille Hair embraced girl power as Fifth Harmony’s fifth before becoming a solo artist and actress.

“I feel like women have feminine qualities, and people, in general, have feminine qualities,” the 25-year-old “Havana” singer exclusively said. We Weekly on the red carpet for Variety‘s Power of Women on Thursday, May 5. “I guess the feminine qualities that I love and that have helped me the most are my ability to feel, to empathize and to have compassion.”

She continued, “I think in my life outside of music too, like social activism, I feel the same kind of desire to nurture and, like, try to make people feel better. . Women are great at that.

The Cuban native – who released her third solo album, Family, last month – was honored at Thursday’s event for her work with the Movement Voter Fund as the organization launched its Healing Justice Project.

“We are here together tonight to not only celebrate the power of women, but to strengthen it for the many fights to come,” Cabello said in her speech from the event, according to a transcript of Variety. “Venus [Williams], Kim [Cattrall], Queen Latifah, Amanda [Seyfried and] Drew [Barrymore]: It’s really surreal to be here with you. … Listening to these amazing women, I feel so excited and hopeful for the world. And it just feels like getting out of here, we can change the world. We can’t do it all in one day, but we can do a little at a time.

the Cinderella the star continued to gush about her personal inspirations – including her mother, Sinuhe Strabao – and how she started working with Movement Voter Fund.

“Just as women often feel the weight of the world on their shoulders, every day frontline organizers — especially women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and others with marginalized identities — are there to give back. everything they have to make our world better,” Cabello added in his speech. “It’s often thankless and unrecognized work, which comes with long hours, too few resources and tons of emotional – and often traumatic – experiences. The cost of supporting these organizers is too high. We cannot afford to continue to lose passionate, experienced and effective leaders at the forefront of our nation’s justice movements – and they shouldn’t be forced to lose because we don’t create the space , time or resources for them to thrive as well. ”

The “Bam Bam” singer – who announced her separation from Shawn Mendes in November 2021 – rose to fame as a contestant on X Factor United Stateseventually tapped into being a member of a new girl group alongside Ally Brooke, Norman Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui. Cabello left the group in December 2016 before pursuing his solo career.

“I think there’s a good amount of space you need to give certain things away,” she later said. The New York Times in January 2018 about leaving the group. “I have to make room for good things to happen in my life. I don’t like clinging to the past, especially when it’s things that I think are just petty.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

