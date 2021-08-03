Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes quarantine with Harry Potter

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are taking advantage of these weeks of forced “isolation” due to Coronavirus for distance yourself from social networks. And look at it all Harry Potter. And they advise us to do it too…

Coronavirus: the live broadcast of Camila and Shawn

The couple recently appeared with a live on Instagram, with a concert streamed by millions of fans scattered around the world. Concert organized to support Together at Home. Charity initiative of the World Health Organization and Global Citizen.

Yes, exactly as it is happening here in Italy, with dozens of artists who are performing, for free, for the public on social networks. To give at least a foothold of normality to hold on to, in these weeks crossed by the spread of the coronavirus and, at the same time, from fear.

Camila and Shawn’s advice: Look at Harry Potter

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello they started with a cover of Ed Sheeran, Kiss Me, and then let yourself go to some confidence.

Which one? The two, for example, have confessed to having taken advantage of this long break to cover the entire saga of Harry Potter. “I think we should all look at everything Harry Potter, from start to finish. It’s a way to move forward”, the singer’s advice. We can do it too, every Monday and Tuesday evening on Italia 1, until April 7th.

“We started looking at it yesterday. Obviously, I knew him by heart”, added Camila, looked at “shocked” by her partner. To then admit: “No, I didn’t really know him much. Shawn knew him much more.”

Then the two resumed performing, to the delight of their fans, proposing three duets: Havana from her repertoire, Lost in Japan from that of him and Señorita, the song recorded for two voices.

Well, in fact, despite what has been announced, it is still not very clear how Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello intend to distance themselves from social networks.

Perhaps we will see the first results in the coming days. Indeed, we hope not, so we can continue to enjoy them on the screens of our smartphones, to give ourselves a little carefree in these difficult weeks.

