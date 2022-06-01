Camila Cabello shows her love for Italy in a multicolored string thong

Camila Hair has earned more than a million likes for his most recent post on Instagram. It is a collection of photographs taken in Italy (the country to which she traveled after his participation in the final of the Champions League in France) and in which she shows off her figure in a multicolored thong; the message he wrote on the post was “I LOVE ITALY 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🥰”.

To combat the high temperatures, the singer enjoyed an ice cream while walking through an Italian city; She also showed off the outfit she wore last weekend during her show at the sports fair, which was a work of the Mexican designer Charles Pineda.

Camila Hair has ready another single from his successful album Family. Is about “Lola”a duet song with the Cuban Me you him, whose video you just recorded. She shared in Instagram images of the clip, in which she looks spectacular in a semi-transparent white bodysuit and a skirt with a side slit.

You may also like:

-On video, Camila Cabello makes a sensual twerking to a mannequin

-Camila Cabello confesses that she only appeared at the casting of “The X Factor” because she dreamed of marrying Harry Styles