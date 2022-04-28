Camila Cabello shows off an ‘unreal’ figure with an ‘animal print’ bikini in the pool

Camila Hair left his fans stunned when he uploaded a beauty in bikini Animal Print from a pool. The star of Latin roots showed off a figure unreal on the sunny day and added 1.5 million reactions.

Completed your look pool with a hat and sunglasses. She upped the glam with golden chains around her neck and looked to the left of her.

The star posted the sparkling photo to celebrate her single Bam Bam Feat (a duet with Ed Sheeran) reached the number 5 on the global list of Billboard.

The lyrics of the song are based on the feelings and thoughts that arise after a breakup, but the music has rhythms of salsa and cumbia. He wrote it after ending his two-year relationship with Shawn Mendez.

“I am so grateful. When we wrote this song, we were playing songs that I heard in my childhood, songs that made my family sing, dance and celebrate life. Celia Cruz- life is a carnival- Marc Anthony- live my life. A lot of stars – Polo Montañez. These Spanish songs have important messages about how life can break your heart, but we can also dance and sing and move our bodies through it,” he wrote.

Camila Hair admitted that Bam Bam Feat reflects the moment when came out of pain and she entered a life of joy thanks to the memory of her childhood, her values ​​as a woman and the wisdom that her mother transmitted to her.

“Life has its ups and downs; but you will laugh again and you will love again. As my mother says, TAKE ME OUT OF THE BAILAO”, she wrote and reminded her 61.6 million followers that“ there is love everywhere ”.

Camila Cabello joins Victoria’s Secret

The brand El Secreto de Victoria recruited Camila Hair as the image of his Bombshell perfume. Through her social networks, the singer said she was honored to join and be part of the brand’s first bilingual campaign.

“Bombshell is about accepting who and what you are, and celebrating it every day,” she wrote. Camila Cabello has fought to break down beauty stereotypes and her message has intensified in recent months.

El Secreto de Victoria has aligned itself with more inclusive campaigns for different bodies and ages. Plus-size model Candice Huffine and curvy Solange Van Doorn were signed, as was transgender model Valentina Sampaio.