Camila Cabello shows off her ‘untucked’ body positivity belly on TikTok and shares a powerful message

Singer and songwriter, Camila Cabello, is here to remind you to take ownership of your body — “the curves, the cellulite, the stretch marks, and the fat,” and all. It was part of her post in a viral TikTok the 24-year-old singer posted in July 2021.

“I was running in the park, minding my business, trying to get fit, trying to stay healthy. And I’m wearing a top that shows my midriff,” she explains, pointing the camera down to show off her bare top and midriff. “And I didn’t tuck it in – because I was running and I existed, like a normal person who didn’t tuck it in all the time. »

Getty Images



“And I was like, ‘Shit.’ But then I remembered being at war with your body was so much last season,” she said. “I am grateful for this body that allows me to do what I have to do. We’re real women with curves, cellulite, stretch marks, and fat, and we gotta own it, baby. »

To end the video, Cabello ran his hand over his chest and stomach while singing the En Vogue song, “Giving Him Something He Can Feel.”

“I love my body,” she captioned the video.

So far, TikTok has received over 3.2 million likes and tons of positive responses. “Amen,” commented actress Reese Witherspoon. “Girls you are so beautiful inside and out thank you for being a positive light ✨,” someone else wrote. “It gave me more self-confidence,” another person said.

Cabello’s positive body outlook not only helps her fans, but also those even closer to her, including her boyfriend, 22-year-old singer Shawn Mendes.

Mendes put a lot of pressure on himself to maintain his physique, thinking, “If you don’t train, you’re going to lose fans,” he said in an interview with British GQ. And so some days, because he got up two hours early just to practice, he only slept three hours.

But it was Cabello who helped him realize that his body isn’t his worth, that people love him for himself. ” [She is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people and it really changed my view of mine. it really changed my life,” he said in the interview.

It’s not just body confidence that Havana the singer has spoken. Cabello has also been candid about his mental health. In one piece for WSJ Magazine last year, she opened up about her experiences with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder. In the essay, Cabello explained that it was perception versus reality that made her reluctant to go public with her mental health issues — she didn’t want people to think she wasn’t strong, because his social media presented a different story. But it was also this state of mind that she wanted to help break.

“We live in a culture that pursues unattainable perfection,” she writes. “Social media can make us feel like we should be as perfect as everyone else seems to be. Far from being a sign of weakness, owning our struggles and taking the necessary steps to heal is powerful. »