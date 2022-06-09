Camila Cabello shows off in a string micro-thong, almost exposing her rear

Camila Hair She fell in love with Italy, and now she raised the temperature to the maximum by showing off her curves while boarding a yacht in Capri. For the occasion, she chose an orange micro bikini, whose thong was so small that it allowed her to show off her rear to the fullest.

The singer showed off her curves in a tiny orange bikini. (Photo: Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group)

Camila enjoyed a few days off on the island of Capri, Italy. (Photo: Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group)

Camila enjoyed these short vacations with her family, touring the seas on a yacht. (Photo: Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group)

Several days ago the beautiful singer shared on her account Instagram another photograph that showed her lying down while touring the seas of Positano, but after her days off she did not neglect her work schedule, because shortly after she appeared at the music festival iHeartRadio Wango Tango 2022obtaining great success.

This autumn Camila Hair will join the cast of the TV show “The Voice”in which he will act as coachreplacing Kelly Clarkson. The other stars of the show –gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Y John Legend– were pleased to have her for the new season.

