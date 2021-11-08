Camila Cabello sings Don’t Go Yet at the MTV VMAs

Last night the big MTV VMA 2021 show went on stage at Barclays Center from New York. Led by Doja Cat, this year’s line-up was truly spectacular, with highly anticipated returns like that of Camila Cabello and equally expected debuts like that of Olivia Rodrigo.

They are back on the stage of the MTV VMA 2021: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Twenty One Pilots, Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran and Normani.



For other artists it was instead the first time on the main stage of the VMAs. As in the case of Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly and Chlöe Bailey!

Here is the video of Camila Cabello’s performance with Don’t go yet

Camila Cabello brought her new single to MTV VMA 2021 Don’t go yet. The song, which will anticipate her next album, was released in July and is a real return to origins for Camila. The piece, with a decidedly Latin flavor, is in fact a hymn to its Cuban origins.

On the stage of the Barclays Center the artist brought a wild flamenco and then gave the scene to her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

“I think ‘Don’t Go Yet’ is melodically and soundly me being free“, The singer recently told Apple Music 1. “I think being in Miami for so long and having family around me and speaking Spanish just brought me back. I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed. “