Camila Cabello sings Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U

Camila Cabello sings a cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U during its hosted at BBC 1 Radio Lounge.

During the program of the British radio company, the singer reinterpreted in an original way the famous piece contained in the album Sour, the disc that determined Olivia’s debut in the world music scene.

The song has been rearranged and the result is decidedly Latin, reaching the listener’s ears as if it were a completely different piece and at the same time faithful to the original. Camila, in fact, sings it just as if it were her own piece, bringing to it a unique and unrepeatable interpretation. Don’t go Yet’s voice lends itself well to this song as well, entering into the song as if it were written specifically for her.

Here is the video in which Camila Cabello sings Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

If you are wondering what these two artists have in common, the answer is apparently nothing. Except the fact that they both share a double passion for singing and acting. Olivia, however, rose to prominence with her role in Disney’s High School Musical series – The Musical and then reached the top of the charts around the world. Camila, on the other hand, is first and foremost an exceptional singer who has won a definitive place in the hearts of fans with her starring part in Cinderella.

Both Camila Cabello and Olivia Rodrigo will be among the performers of the MTV VMAs that will be held in New York next Sunday. Who knows if the two artists, after this splendid cover, will be able to meet!

Camila, on the other hand, explained the reason for this choice to sing the song. “She is an incredible vocalist, this song was a challenge because she is very tall and takes a lot of breath. I was thrilled to do it because I love its punk rock vibes ”.