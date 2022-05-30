Camila Cabello slams football fans for singing the anthems during her song

Camila Cabello is furious with football fans who obviously did not appreciate her performance in the Champions League final.

The interpreter of Don’t Go Yet performed on Saturday (28 May 22), at the Stade de France in Paris, before the match between Madrid and Liverpool. After her visit, she criticized, on Twitter, the football fans who chanted, during her show, the anthems of their respective teams.

“I’m rewatching my performance and I can’t believe people were singing their team anthem so loudly during our show. My team and I have worked tirelessly for so long to create good vibes and put on a good show,” she tweeted, according to Just Jared. “Very rude but whatever. I’m glad you loved it! “, she added.

The star deleted her tweets shortly after and later wrote, “This is something I will never forget!!!!!!! Dream time for all of us! Thank you UEFA @ChampionsLeague and @PepsiGlobal, we are so honored to be part of such a huge game. I grew up watching football with my family and the energy in there was SO ELECTRIC, I had so much fun watching the sequel too. Thank you so much to my team and to the dancers, musicians and creatives who worked so hard on this show! »

Camila Cabello, on the other hand, did not address the overflows which occurred before kick-off near the French stadium and caused a delay of more than 30 minutes.

In the Champions League match, Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 as the Madrid side became champions for the 14th time.