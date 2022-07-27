Camila Cabello speaks French in the new clip of “Mon Amour” with Stromae

Camila Cabello brings all the tropical vibes together with summer! A Cuban-American singer joins a Belgian singer Stromae For a new version of “Mon Amour”.

Following the success of his recent collaboration with Ed Sheeran for his hit single Bam Bam, Stromae and Camila have released a new song in a fun music video titled Love Island, featuring the musicians as contestants on the reality show Love Amidst Fantasy Drama.

Camila and Stromae met at the Met Gala and decided to work together, resulting in this new summer track that promises to get you dancing. “My love tomorrow and I sing in French,” Camilla wrote on Instagram, revealing that it was one of her “collaborator dreams that was taken off the list.”

“Thank you very much, I am also a big fan and I am very proud of the result! Stromae wrote to Camilla: “Thank you again for your work, it was an honor for you. »

One fan commented, “The whole video is like a summer vibe which I love,” while another wrote, “Another pop you can’t stop! »

Camila recently shared her thoughts on relationships, revealing that she’s “not focusing too much on it” at the moment. “I really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends, and I’ve made a lot of good friends over the past year… If something happens, it’s really fun, but I don’t put any pressure on it. ”

