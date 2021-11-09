Camila Cabello, special relationship with dogs PHOTOS

Camila Cabello, born in 1997, Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao, is a Cuban singer-songwriter and actress, naturalized from the United States, of international fame. A star among the young (but also among the not so young) the artist is enjoying huge success with the film Cinderella, exclusively from September 3 on Amazon Prime; a revisited and modern version of the classic fairytale interpreted by a young, fresh, sparkling and highly esteemed by fans.

Camila Cabello boasts an Instagram following of 56.3 thousand followers who appreciate the artist, not only his interpretative skills, but also the messages launched on social networks; L’love for dogs it is a more than recurring theme among the posts of ‘modern Cinderella’. In addition to Tarzan, adopted during the first lockdown, to keep company with the singer also other four legs, of which she defines herself “Mom“.

Camila Cabello and the love for four legs

Speaking about her dog Tarzan, Camila Cabello stated, during an appearance on the show Smallzy’s Surgery: “I have no children so I cannot compare with the love you feel for a child, but I really love my dog ​​very much. They are extraordinary beings, better than many other things. And we as human beings don’t deserve them“. The affection felt by the 24-year-old for her four-legged Tarzan seems really great, as for all the other dogs that live with her; there are several posts on Instagram in which the singer-songwriter and actress gives dedications special to pets. Also during the interview with Smallzy’s Surgery Cabello confessed to having gone through moments of stress before the lockdown, but that the ‘forced’ break was useful to regain serenity and to find the love of Tarzan, the puppy who is now part of the family.

READ ALSO: Carmen Russo, boundless love for dogs: more than 15 puppies at home [FOTO]