Camila Cabello spoke of her experience with anxiety: “I was trying not to show how much I was suffering”

Camila Cabello he is one of those people you always see with a smile on his face, but this does not mean that his life is all roses and flowers or that he is perpetually happy.

The singer of “My Oh My” opened on the his experience with anxiety and with an obsessive compulsive disorder, writing in his own hand an essay for the Wall Street Journal.

She explained that in the photos posted on Instagram last year we saw her in different ways – as she records in the studio, as she is about to take the stage, while she is excited about the reaction of fans to her music – but we have not seen another side of her.

“Here’s what there are no photos of: I cry in the car talking to my mom about how much anxiety and how many symptoms of an obsessive compulsive disorder I was experiencing. My mom and I in a hotel room reading books about OCD because I was desperately looking for relief. I who I experience what it’s like to feel a constant, unwavering, relentless anxiety which has made everyday life painfully difficult“.

The 23-year-old went on to describe how what was happening in his mind affected his physique, with severe headaches and lack of sleep: “My body was like on so many roller coasters every day. I went ahead and continued to show myself, but without letting the people around me know how much I was really suffering. You may have heard that I was a little distant. My loved ones have heard it“.

He didn’t talk about it right away because: “I didn’t want people who think I’m strong and confident, who believe in me, to find that I felt weak. That little voice inside me said that if I was honest about my mental health problems and my internal battles (i.e. being human), people would have thought there was something wrong with me. The same voice that told me that so I was ungrateful for all the beautiful things in my life. It was the easiest and fastest solution“.

Loading... Advertisements

But she found out that that voice was telling her lies: “None of this is true and hiding does not heal suffering“. He also realized that he couldn’t really be there for his loved ones because: “My mind made so much noise and my hands were busy handling my pain. I knew I had to do something to get back into possession of the one mind and the only life I was given“.

At this point Camila Cabello has asked for professional help and undertook a long work on herself, with a lot of meditation and cognitive-behavioral therapy: “It also took a long time love for myself, believe that you deserve happiness, love, joy, no matter why. Self-comassion, i.e. don’t blame myself because I was sick. Self-awareness, i.e. being honest with myself“.

All this allowed her to “feeling healthier and more connected to myself than it’s ever been before” and luckily the symptoms of the disorder are now felt alone “rarely“.

“For a long time, anxiety robbed me of my sense of humor, my joy, my creativity and my confidence. but now anxiety and I are good friends. Listening, because I know he’s just trying to keep me safe, but I don’t give it too much attention. And I’m definitely not going to allow you to make decisions.“.

Thank you Camila Cabello for sharing your experience, just by talking about it can you break down the taboo around mental health and so that people can get there the first bitssibile to seek professional help.







ph: getty images





















