Camila Cabello spotted with a Shawn Mendes lookalike

A few months after her publicized breakup with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello could have found love with a man who looks a lot like her ex.

Indeed, the singer was photographed on Wednesday, June 15 in the evening in Los Angeles, while she was walking with Austin Kevitch.

The 30-year-old is known for creating the exclusive dating app Lox Club.

The duo seemed to be having a great time, we can see them laughing and looking at each other tenderly in the few photos available.

Several fans have noted that with his messy brown hair, Austin looks a bit like Shawn Mendes, and it’s true!

Neither Austin nor Camila has confirmed the rumor as of this writing. We notice, however, that they both shared photos on Instagram featuring a similar dog! Could it be the same doggie?

Recall that Camila and Shawn announced their breakup in November 2021 after 2 years of relationship.



To be continued!

