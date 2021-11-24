Camila Cabello succumbs to the charm of mint-colored hair

Camila Cabello proposed a bold look on social media by opting for a color mint color who bought up likes on Instagram. The singer has recently put a stop to the romance with Shawn Mendes, a separation that has shocked the couple’s fans and, according to some tabloids, even the singer herself. It seems, in fact, that it was Mendes who wanted to separate. A source reportedly told E! News that they would be talking about it a week before the joint announcement on social media. “Camila was very upset but agrees it’s better this way. She’s been very tough for a few days, but she’s spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy. It has a great support network around it“, Explained the source.

Camila Cabello and mint hair

And it is perhaps wandering in search of a change that Camila Cabello has landed on social media with a change of style, opting for a bold hair look color mint green iced effect. While not having specified whether or not it is a wig, the young singer dusted off one trend which dates back to 2019 and was also loved by stars like Lady Gaga and Hailey Bieber.

Taking several selfies, Camila Cabello sported an ice-effect mint green look not only in her hair, but also as make-up embellishing the eyelids with glitter and finally combining it with a minidress with matching ruffles. And the look was also liked by Shawn Mendes, who wasted no time in leaving a supportive like. Although fans want to delude themselves of a sudden return of the flame, the former couple had explained that he would have preserved thefriendship. After all, that’s how it all began. Before even starting a romantic relationship, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were great friends. And, now that the love spell has come to an end, the two singers would like to at least remain friends. Camila Cabello’s new look could be dictated by the desire for change or simply by work: there is a new one video clip or photoshoot arriving?

