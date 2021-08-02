Camila Cabello suffered from anxiety and now speaks with an open heart

Being a music star doesn’t necessarily mean being happy. He knows this well Camila Cabello who recounted his experience with theanxiety and with a obsessive-compulsive disorder. He voluntarily wrote an essay for the Wall Street Journal. We are used to seeing her always smiling, yet even Camila had to deal with an important disorder that has the power to block everyone.

Everything he posted on Instagram last year represented just one side of the same coin. “Here’s what there are no photos of: I who I cry in the car talking to my mom about how much anxiety and how many symptoms of an obsessive compulsive disorder I was experiencing. My mom and I in a hotel room read books about OCD because desperately seeking relief. I experience what it means to feel a constant, unshakable, relentless anxiety that has made everyday life painfully difficult“.

Then he continued: “My body was like on so many roller coasters every day. I went ahead and continued to show myself, but without letting the people around me know how much I was really suffering. You may have heard that I was a bit distant. My loved ones have heard this. I didn’t want people who think I’m strong and confident, who believe in me, to find that I felt weak. That little voice inside me said that if I was honest about my mental health problems and my internal battles (i.e. being human), people would think there was something wrong with me. The same voice that told me that so I was ungrateful for all the beautiful things in my life. It was the easiest and fastest solution“.

“My mind made so much noise and my hands were busy handling my pain. I knew I had to do something to get back into possession of the one mind and the only life I was given“.

Then she started a course of therapy and managed to regain strength. “It also took so much love for myself, believing that I deserve happiness, love, joy, no matter why. Self-comassion, i.e. don’t blame myself because I was sick. Self-awareness, i.e. being honest with myself“.

The singer then concluded: “For a long time, anxiety robbed me of my sense of humor, of my joy, of my creativity and confidence. But now anxiety and I are good friends. I listen to her, because I know she’s just trying to keep me safe, but I don’t give her too much attention. And I’m definitely not going to allow you to make decisions.“.