Camila Cabello, super dream villa for sale: price revealed

Camila Cabello has put her dream super villa up for sale: it is in Los Angeles, the price has been revealed

One of the most beautiful and talented singers Camila Cabello, which greeted a decidedly “full” 2021 full of events and changes, both in terms of work and personal aspects. The hit single, “Don’t Go Yet“, But also the musical reinterpretation of Cinderella, aired on Amazon Prime Video.

Another great success, also considered how she played the role of the protagonist par excellence of fairy tales. To the successes and affirmations in the workplace, he contrasts his intimate sphere with the end of her relation with Shawn Mendes.

An announcement arrived via social media, as is now customary in today’s world for stars of their caliber, complete with a press release on their respective social accounts. A news that has shocked all the fans with the two who have declared that they want to remain friends, just as it was before they started the love story.

Camila Cabello, the characteristics of the villa

The singer, in this 2022, wanted to continue on the path of all-round changes; this probably gave rise to the decision to put in for sale his luxurious villa in Los Angeles, above the Sunset Strip. It is a house equipped with every kind of comfort and luxury, starting with one pool of salt water up to a recording studio, a must for the singer, up to the kitchen gourmet in open space with American bar equipped with stools, stone shelves and steel appliances.

The villa, built in 1977, covers about 330 square meters and is in Mediterranean style and has four bedrooms and as many bathrooms. Obviously, the garden; century-old trees are the backdrop to a real enchantment where decorative fireplaces and barbecues are housed. The price? Well four million dollars.



As mentioned, the motivation of Cabello is not known at the moment and it cannot be excluded for the theft suffered last year, with the thieves who entered the house despite the presence in the house of the singer with Mendes, as reported by TMZ. The mansion was bought by the artist about three years ago for $ 3.4 million, as revealed by the Los Angeles Times.