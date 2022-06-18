Entertainment

Camila Cabello surpasses Shawn Mendes and is caught with new love

Camila Hair She appears to be over her breakup with ex Shawn Mendes and ready for a new love. The singer was seen in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 15, at night accompanied by austin kevitchthe executive director of Lox Club the “membership based private dating app for jews with ridiculously high standards“.

The interpreter of “havana” He was cheerful as he looked at the manager and laughed in several images taken by papazzi where both could be seen dressed casually. The couple’s possible romance seems to be new, however, it was clear that there was a lot of chemistry between them.

It seems that the former member of Fifth Harmony and the dating app founder met through de Cabello’s co-star in the movie “Cinderella“, Nicholas Galitzine, who is apparently familiar with the Kevitch. So far neither the couple nor their representatives have commented on the matter.

