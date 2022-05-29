Camila Cabello tackles supporters who sang club anthems during her show

Singer responsible for hosting the opening ceremony of the Champions League final on Saturday evening at the Stade de France, Camila Cabello was annoyed on her Twitter account at the lack of attention paid to her show by Real Madrid supporters and Liverpool. A tweet since deleted.

Invited to host the opening ceremony of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on Saturday at the Stade de France, Camila Cabello also did not appreciate the way she was received. The Cuban-American singer also saw her show be staggered with the kick-off of the meeting, before she was whistled by some of the supporters.

“People were singing their club anthems”

On her social networks, Camila Cabello got carried away by the behavior of the fans, some of whom who managed to enter had been waiting for the kick-off of the meeting for 30 minutes. “We were playing our concert and I can’t believe people were singing their club anthems so loudly while we were performing on stage,” the singer enraged via her Twitter account. “My team and I have worked so hard for so long to put on a good atmosphere and put on a good show,” she continues before almost instantly deleting her tweet.

Before the match, dozens of Liverpool supporters were blocked at the gates of the stadium, which forced the organization to delay the kick-off of the match. While all the Madrid spectators seemed to have entered without incident, those of the Reds entered drop by drop, some with eyes red with tear gas. And it is in this context that Camila Cabello appeared in the middle of the Stade de France lawn to really launch the final, despite the incidents that were taking place outside.

“We want to see football but we are watching someone sing”

In the stands, the supporters had actually broken their voices to try to hide the opening ceremony, so much so that we heard “You’ll never walk alone” while the singer started her hit “Havana”. On the TV broadcasts, the sound of the show mingled with the counter-songs of the fans of the two clans.

The former AC Milan striker also strongly tackled UEFA’s choice to hold this opening ceremony: “We want to see football but we are watching someone sing with dancers. UEFA and FIFA are trying to make money from a football match. Keep this stuff away from us, we want to watch a football match.”