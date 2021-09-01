Camila Cabello talks about her love for Shawn Mendes by James Corden

After being a guest of Jimmy Fallon last Thursday, Camila Cabello did an encore with a chat at Late Late Show by James Corden Monday night. And certainly the topic “Shawn Mendes” was a favorite of the host, who recalled with the pop star the moment when the two fell in love for the first time, six long years ago.

At just 16 (or 17? It’s been a long time!), The two young rising stars had crossed their paths right at the Late Late Show of Corden in 2015. And the lead singer of Havana he lets himself be taken by memories: “I was completely in love with him”, says Cabello, “while I thought that Shawn would not reciprocate me at all!”. Now the two are no longer kids, but they are certainly still in love.

However, for Camila Cabello it is not yet time to talk about marriage (she admitted it herself a few days earlier at The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon). His plans, for now, focus on the release of Cinderella, the new musical film for Amazon Prime of which he is the protagonist and which will debut on the platform on September 3.

Little curiosity: the host James Corden is in the cast, playing the part of a mouse. We leave you to chat with Camilla Cabello at Late Late Show below: