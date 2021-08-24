News

Camila Cabello talks about the back and forth with Shawn Mendes: “We’ve been friends for years”

Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes today they are one of the most beautiful couples in music: if they got engaged it was all thanks to their collaboration for the single “Senorita”, Because it was on this occasion that they met. The two, in fact, after having been friends for years, yes they were walk away after the singer confessed his feelings for Camila. But working together brought them closer together and made love blossom definitively, after the continuous ones push and pull of the past.

Their story, in fact, is worthy of one soap opera: the first to fall in love, in reality, was Camila, but at that moment Shawn was not yet ready for a story; so she moved on and got engaged to the life coach Matthew Hussey. Time later, however, it was he who declared himself to her: but at that point it was Camila who was not ready and thought it was too late. The story has thus come to a standstill.

I felt bad thinking that this person, who had been friends with me for years, actually had feelings for me – explained Camila to Entertainment Tonight – when he confessed it to me, it became embarrassing because we weren’t together and I felt that I was hurting him and at the same time I felt that we were also drifting apart as friends“.

I liked him – continued the singer – but he wasn’t ready. When I started to like him, however, it was I who was not ready to reciprocate in that way, because by now I had gone further. And it made me angry because I thought: now you say that you fell in love with me, but you have waited too long and now it is too late. Should’ve Said It talk about this“.

But then the happy ending came: “When we first started dating it seemed crazy to me – Camila said again – I couldn’t believe I was kissing him in the middle of a conversation or taking his hand, it was so weird. At one point we started calling ourselves baby after years of calling each other by name“. All is well that ends well.


