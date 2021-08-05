News

Camila Cabello tells how the “beauty” of Shawn Mendes sometimes intimidates her

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements










26 July 2021




















Shawn Mendes he is indisputably a handsome guy and Camila Cabello he is so aware of it that sometimes all this handsomeness of her boyfriend makes her “Nervous“.

Interviewed in a new episode of New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, the 24-year-old singer of “Don”t Go Yet” he said that thebeautyof Shawn often intimidates her, but the sentiment is immediately scaled down by the 22-year-old’s nerdy side:

It’s great when she does strange and a bit of a loser because that makes her beauty less intimidating and so I feel less nervous“.

Loading...
Advertisements

Shawn Mendes – getty images

Camila also recounted that taught Shawn to sing in Spanish:

He also fell in love with Latin culture and had already taken Spanish lessons to learn how to speak it. So he had already arrived quite prepared“.

Don’t Go Yet” is the first song from the next album in Camila’s studio, which will be titled “Familia” and whose loudness they take full hands from his Cuban origins. HERE, we’ll tell you everything.



ph. Getty










Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

270
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
251
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
246
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
236
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
224
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
196
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
194
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
181
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
178
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
172
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top