Camila Cabello tells how the “beauty” of Shawn Mendes sometimes intimidates her

Shawn Mendes he is indisputably a handsome guy and Camila Cabello he is so aware of it that sometimes all this handsomeness of her boyfriend makes her “Nervous“.

Interviewed in a new episode of New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, the 24-year-old singer of “Don”t Go Yet” he said that the “beauty” of Shawn often intimidates her, but the sentiment is immediately scaled down by the 22-year-old’s nerdy side:

“It’s great when she does strange and a bit of a loser because that makes her beauty less intimidating and so I feel less nervous“.

Shawn Mendes – getty images

Camila also recounted that taught Shawn to sing in Spanish:

“He also fell in love with Latin culture and had already taken Spanish lessons to learn how to speak it. So he had already arrived quite prepared“.

“Don’t Go Yet” is the first song from the next album in Camila’s studio, which will be titled “Familia” and whose loudness they take full hands from his Cuban origins. HERE, we’ll tell you everything.







