Camila Cabello tells of when she fell in love with Shawn Mendes

The pop star of Cuban origins Camila Cabello was a guest, during the evening of last Monday, of Late Late Show by James Corden. Together with the conductor, the artist recalled the beginning of his love affair with the Canadian singer.

Certainly the topic Shawn Mendes was a favorite of the presenter who recalled with the pop star the moment the two fell in love, six long years ago.

Camila, preparing for the premiere of Cinderella, had crossed his path with the singer-songwriter right at Late Late Show of Corden in 2015.

The singer indulged in nostalgia for that magical moment: “I was completely in love with him, while I thought that Shawn didn’t reciprocate me at all!”

In any case, it is not yet time for Camila Cabello to talk about marriage (she confessed it herself a few days earlier at The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon). His focus, for now, is on the release of Cinderella, the new musical film for Amazon Prime of which he is the protagonist and which will debut on the platform next September 3.

The artist spoke of the fact that, once the commitments around the film are concluded, he will leave Los Angeles and return home to You love me.

Miami is the city where she and Shawn Mendes spent most of the lockdown and it was there that Camila experienced her boyfriend talking in his sleep!

“He always talked about sleep but much more happened during the pandemic. He says like, ‘Baby… this… is… so… nice…’. And then go back to sleep. This is the first thing he ever said while he was sleeping, ”he said.

Both Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will perform at the MTV VMA 2021, which will be held on September 12 in New York.