Camila Cabello tells the truth about her breakup with Shawn Mendes

Four months after their commented separation, Camila Hair broke the silence revealed the reason for his breakup with Shawn Mendes in his new song, “Bam bam”.

Beside Ed Sheeranthe actress and singer wrote this song that speaks of the personal transformation that he went through during the last time of the relationship.

“While we were together I just thought: How can I live a happy life and be in a healthy relationship? Therapy helped a lot. My approach has changed since then. I think as you get older, priorities change. and I feel that it’s been that way for both of us. We both started dating very young, we were really just learning to be adults. And that sometimes means that your career doesn’t have to be your top priority,” said Cabello in a note with Zane Lowe. for Apple Music 1.

Camila Hair

“You said you hated the ocean / but now you’re surfing. I said I’d love you for life / but I just sold our house.”starts the song that was pointed out as a statement by Camila about her breakup.

Was the November 8, 2021 when the couple announced that, by mutual agreement, they ended their two-year relationship.

Camila Cabello with Shawn Mendes

“I feel that because finally I am at a point where I have lived experiences, I have gone to therapy, I have worked a lot and now I have managed to be well. I don’t need things to be perfect to enjoy my life. That is what this song and almost all the rest of the album is about, ”added Camila Cabella in the same interview in which she spoke about her album and how it reflects the changes she has experienced over these months.

