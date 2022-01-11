Camila Cabello: the Latin pop star of the moment

Camila Cabello is one of the brightest stars on the pop scene today, a talented singer of Cuban and Mexican origin. She gained notoriety thanks to her participation in the talent show of X Factor USA: from that moment each of her releases was received in an extremely positive way by her audience, and she became one of the most famous songwriters in the world belonging to the generation Z .

Born in Cojimar, a Cuban village not far from Havana, in 1997. She is the daughter of a Mexican father who moved to Cuba, and spent her childhood living between Cuba and Mexico City, until she finally moved to Miami when she was 5, where she acquired US citizenship.

Camila Cabello: the beginning of the career

Camila Cabello as a teenager he chose to pursue a career as a singer, abandoning his studies and graduating later. Audition as a solo artist for the second season of The X Factor USA, but it is eliminated. He tries again in 2013 no longer as a soloist but with the band Fifth Harmony with Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui And Normani Kordei, and rank third.

The group immediately achieved great success with many YouTube views of their songs (Work from Home) and in early 2013 they signed a contract with Syco and Epic Records, releasing two studio albums.

Her career in the band is tight, however, and she decides to undertake a solo career leaving the group in 2016, also thanks to the success of the single in collaboration with Shawn Mendes I Know What You Did Last Summer of the previous year.

Camila Cabello: Latin pop star in the limelight

In October 2016 the rapper Machine Gun Kelly releases a single in collaboration with Camila Cabello, Bad Things, which ends up in the Billboard top 100. She then releases her first single Crying in the Club, in collaboration with Be, Benny Blanco And Marco Florian, which, however, will not be included in the final tracklist of the outing solo album that he announced to be out for fall 2017.

But the song that will give her international success making her a full-fledged pop star will be Havana , in collaboration with the rapper Young Thug, which reaches the top of the charts in the United States, Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

At the end of 2017 he announced that the solo album Camila will finally be released in 2018, releasing the unreleased tracks Never be the Same And Real Friends. The album is heavily influenced by Latin music, and contains both hip-hop and reggaeton elements. The album tour will take place in 2018 starting from Vancouver and in March participates in the Loolapaloza in Buenos Aires and Santiago. She concludes the tour of her first solo album in Puerto Rico, and is nominated in the same year to two Grammy Awards .

In 2019 he collaborates with Shawn Mendes for the single Señorita, confirming unofficially through his Instagram profile the engagement with the Canadian singer. In September 2019, the other two singles Shameless and Liar are released, anticipating the singer’s second solo album, which is released in December of the same year.

To date, Camilla Cabello has quietly entered the firmament of the most famous Latin pop stars in the world, such as J Balvin and Pitbull. After all, leaving the band with which he debuted was a right choice, since at the time there were all the conditions for a leap into the recording void. And instead Camila proved to be a singer with a lot of talent and a charismatic personality.

Camila Cabello: curiosities, controversies and the beginnings from actress

Camila Cabello She has also embarked on an acting career in recent times, starring in the 2021 reinterpretation of Cinderella, Cinderella, in which she plays the role of the protagonist, together with a large cast made up of actors such as James Corden and Pierce Brosnan.

We know of his private life that he dated the writer Matthew Hussey, but since 2019 she has actually started a relationship with the Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes , as the individual suggested Señorita, even if in the course of 2021 they would left .

