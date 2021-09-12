Camila Cabello, the love letter to Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes form one of the most famous and beloved couples in the entertainment world. A few hours ago the singer, class 1997, shared a beautiful declaration of love for her significant other via a snapshot on her profile Instagram which has over fifty million followers who follow his life every day between music, backstage, photo shoots and moments of relaxation.
Camila Cabelo: “Thanks to this guy, I learned a lot about love“
Camila Cabello (PHOTO) has released a very sweet photo in which he appears in the company of Shawn Mendes, ready for the release of the new album Wonder after the publication of the second extract Monster in collaboration with Justin Bieber.
The singer wrote an emotional dedication telling the great importance of the relationship with Shawn Mendes, this is the opening words: “Thanks to this guy I learned a lot about love. There are not only the happy and blissful moments that you can see in the photos and videos. When you are in a relationship with someone, the other person is like a mirror reflecting yourself. I have to constantly confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my thought patterns, my beliefs about life and about myself “.
Camila Cabelo: “There is nothing like the power of love”
Later, Camila Cabello added: “It’s not always as easy as it looks in the photos. Sometimes there is confusion, you are not comfortable and it is ugly. But there is nothing like the force of love, being the light in the dark, being the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless force to be braver, wiser and better than you were yesterday. For us it is so instinctive to love, even if sometimes our minds try to protect us from it, but our nature as human beings is to love. Being in love means choosing one person again and again, facing difficulties together. And this is more beautiful, alive and real than perfection ”.
Finally, the singer said: “I absolutely believe that we need to be vulnerable on social media because I believe that only the accuracy and perfection of life are shown here, and that can make us feel extremely lonely and weird! So hail the confusion and strangeness of the human being, and the miracle. And to simplicity. And instinct. And to that implacable force which is love ”.