Camila Cabello, the love letter to Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes form one of the most famous and beloved couples in the entertainment world. A few hours ago the singer, class 1997, shared a beautiful declaration of love for her significant other via a snapshot on her profile Instagram which has over fifty million followers who follow his life every day between music, backstage, photo shoots and moments of relaxation.

Camila Cabelo: “Thanks to this guy, I learned a lot about love“ deepening



Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber: the Monster video Camila Cabello (PHOTO) has released a very sweet photo in which he appears in the company of Shawn Mendes, ready for the release of the new album Wonder after the publication of the second extract Monster in collaboration with Justin Bieber. The singer wrote an emotional dedication telling the great importance of the relationship with Shawn Mendes, this is the opening words: "Thanks to this guy I learned a lot about love. There are not only the happy and blissful moments that you can see in the photos and videos. When you are in a relationship with someone, the other person is like a mirror reflecting yourself. I have to constantly confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my thought patterns, my beliefs about life and about myself ".