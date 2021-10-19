News

Camila Cabello: the singer explains why she left Fifth Harmony in the documentary “Made in Miami”

28 February 2018




Camila Cabello just posted on YouTube the documentary “Made In Miami”, in which the images of the singer as a child scroll, of her family who tells how “she arrived in the United States and the adventure with Fifth Harmony, until the decision to pursue a solo career.

Camila’s way and Ally’s way, Normani, Lauren and Dinah are divided in December 2016 and in the documentary the singer explained the reasons that led her to leave the girl band.

When I was in the group, I experienced a lot of things and I grew a lot. But then I felt I had new things to talk about – said Camila Cabello – I think for me, as an artist, the only way to feel good is to do things I love“.

But I was in a place where I couldn’t express my feelings, why I didn’t understand my emotions. I think I’ve hit the spot where you know something has to change“.

There is also in the documentary Simon Cowell, who created Fifth Harmony by uniting the five girls on the X Factor stage and hiring them under his label: “When Camila told me she wanted to leave I replied: ‘wow, this is happening a year earlier than I thought’ but when he made up his mind, I respected his decision“.

Since starting his solo career, Camila Cabello he almost always avoided answering questions about Fifth Harmony, except when he confessed to New York Times that the band’s performance at the latest MTV VMAs had hurt her. At the beginning of the performance, the 5th they had thrown off the stage a puppet that symbolized the former member of the group.

ph: getty images

