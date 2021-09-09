Camila Cabello: “Therapy saved me from anxiety and burnout”

«Thanks to the therapy I have overcome anxiety and burnout». Camila Cabello, the popular American singer, told us about the difficult period she faced and how she managed to overcome it. The pop star then said she was “ready to return to the scene”.

Stress from the grueling tour and anxiety. These are the hard obstacles that Camila Cabello, in an interview with an English tabloid, said she managed to overcome. The singer of “Havana“ And “Senorita“ he explained how important was the psychological therapy that he faced also thanks to the support received from his fidazanto Shawn Mendes.

“ The dark period »by Camila

“Before performing I was already exhausted. A tremendous anxiety accompanied me in every moment of my life. It was too much and it wasn’t sustainable»He said as a pop star. “I felt like I was running with a broken leg, but most of all I felt like I wasn’t listening to myself enough. I kept telling myself that everything was fine, when in reality it wasn’tHe continued. “It was as if I was denying myself permission to ask for help, but in reality I needed help and therapy“, has continued.

Reflection during the pandemic

“The pandemic forced me to pause and at that point I realized: I can’t keep going like this, let’s solve it ‘I said to myselfHe continued. “The months before the stop I worked non-stop. I didn’t feel well, but I did it anyway. Now I understand and if I relived those feelings I would face them in a different way“, has explained.

“In the last year I have a therapist, I have made a lot of progress and I feel much better. I have recovered – he continued – I have always worked at such an intense pace since my 15 years. I never got a chance to say to myself, ‘Hey, how do you live without this pressure?’ It seems to me that I have not been able to do it until this break“.

The life of Camila Cabello

Three times nominated for the Grammy Awards Cabello became famous in the Fifth Harmony group thanks to X Factor United States in 2012. From 2016 then the choice to become a soloist and in 2017 the huge success of «Havana». The track went to the top of the charts in 23 countries. Three years ago then the tour with Taylor Swift and the new hit “Don’t Go Yet»Before the other great global success:”Senorita“.

In the spotlight also for his romantic relationship with singer Shawn Mendes. “Shawn was crucial. He is someone I really feel I can trust“, the woman said again.

The future of the star

THECamila Cabello’s third album will be released before the end of the year. The performer will also play Cinderella in a remake produced by the Prime Video platform based on the classic Disney.