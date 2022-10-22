Camila Cabello thinks she saw a UFO

“I’m not one of those people who wants at all costs to believe that they saw something when there was nothing. I’m more of a natural skeptic. I’m already fascinated enough by what’s going on here on Earth,” the Cuban-American singer immediately warned. set of Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” Thursday, October 13, 2022. The video in question was later released. We actually see a black object crossing the sky above its parents at high speed. It was when she ran through the slow motion footage that she realized she had captured something unusual. “I really think we may well have recorded footage of a UFO. It didn’t look like a bird. It’s not a bug of the phone because you can clearly see this object passing in the sky. The extraterrestrials trusted me so that I could capture this moment, ”assured the 25-year-old star. And to add in a joking tone: “If the aliens trust me enough to have shown themselves in front of me, I do not want to give them the impression that I am exploiting them by showing you the video on this show”.