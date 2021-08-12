Camila Cabello to Grazia: “I am a victim of body shaming, I fight for my values”

With over 42 million followers on Instagram, Camila Cabello he is one of the most loved and followed pop stars of the world music scene. To her and her role as inspirer of the new generations the weekly Grace, on newsstands this week, dedicated a special interview. At only 22 years old, the Cuban singer-songwriter has, in fact, challenged the network and the haters who have criticized her body, but who have pushed her to believe even more in herself, becoming a source of inspiration for many girls.

Camilla Cabello told the magazine, directed by Silvia Grilli, that she had been a victim on social media of body shaming, i.e. disparaging comments addressed to his physique and image: “ In the crosshairs of the haters had ended up some unofficial photos, paparazzi shots. I was deeply mortified, my self-confidence really faltered and I wondered what on earth these people had seen to manifest such aggression. We live in a world where what is unreal has become the yardstick for judging reality. Our scale of values has been deformed “.

Strong of this courage and the desire to be a example, before being a public figure, Cabello claimed her ideal of beauty: “ A successful mix of courage, determination and sweetness. It is the set of all the attitudes, gestures and expressions that distinguish you” . Inviting those who feel affected by these issues to fight: “ Choose and beat for what best represents you. I try never to forget it and I hope it will take me far. I still have many projects in front of me, initiatives in which I want to engage and I want to achieve all this having the opportunity to always remain faithful to myself and my Principles. Otherwise it wouldn’t work “.

